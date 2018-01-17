Spur Senior Citizens News by Linda Alexander

Hello Friends,

This menu will be for the week of January 22nd:

Monday- Chicken Ala King; Tuesday- Homemade Turkey Pot Pie; Wednesday- Bar-B-Q Brisket; Thursday-Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce; Friday- Charbroiled Beef Patty. All of our meals come with a vegetable, a salad, a bread (usually, a fresh warm roll or cornbread) and a dessert, ice tea, water and/or milk. There is a suggested donation price of $4 for the ones lucky enough to be 60 ‘plus’ or $7 for all you other ‘young-uns’.

The Senior Center will be having a ‘SWEETS FOR YOUR SWEETIE” Bake Sale, on Wednesday February 14th. It will be at the center from 8 am until goodies are gone (or 3 pm). If you are interested in baking something for our bake sale please let me know (271-4472 or 781-9556).

I hope all your holidays were happy and better than you expected. Mine were not as I expected, since I spent the biggest part of them being sick with the flu. I am much better now and looking forward to many great projects and adventures in 2018.

Be healthy and happy… Linda