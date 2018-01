Be our guest for pasta with a purpose. A benefit dinner for Danny Sloan on Saturday, January 27, 2018, 5:00-8:00 PM at the Guthrie Activity Center in Guthrie, TX. $10 per person (8 & under $5). Plate includes: Pasta, salad, garlic bread, dessert and drink. Dine in or take out. For more information contact Misty Jones at 806-422-0714 or mistyjones80@gmail.com