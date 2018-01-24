To charge or not to charge

By Kassi Bradford

Members of the Dickens County Jr. Livestock Committee and Dickens County AgriLife Extension Office addressed the Spur City Council Tuesday, January 16 regarding the new rental policy for the Dickens County Livestock Pavilion for such groups. During their December meeting the Spur City Council approved a rental fee of $150 per day of usage plus a $500 deposit.

Rick Paschall, Dickens County Jr. Livestock Committee member, spoke on behalf of the Committee. Paschall began by reminding the Council of the Committee's long history in Dickens County and how important the stock show is to . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!