The City of Spur is seeking a full-time Public Work/Water & Sewer Utilities/Natural Gas City Technician. Compensation will be hourly and benefits include Texas Municipal Retirement System; paid holidays, vacation, paid employee health and life insurance.

Job Description: Participate and assist in operations and maintenance of the City’s water and waste water system in accordance with TCEQ rules and regulations; Participate and assist in operations of a natural gas system; General functions of public works, perform manual labor tasks; operate a variety of motorized and heavy equipment. Must be available for after hour’s duties and able to take on-call status monthly. Participate and assist in animal control duties.

Job requirements: High school diploma or equivalent; Valid Texas DL; Proof of ability to work within the United States; Ability and willingness to obtain licenses in water, wastewater, animal control, and/or natural gas services.

Applications will be accepted, until position is filled. For further information, contact City Secretary, Laura Adams at 806-271-3316.

City of Spur is an Equal Opportunity Employer. 17-2tc