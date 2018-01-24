Dickens County Commissioners hold January regular, special session

The Dickens County Commissioners Court met in regular session January 8, 2018 Regular Session with these members present: County Judge Kevin Brendle. Commissioners Dennis Wyatt, Precinct #1, Mike Smith, Precinct #2, Charlie Morris, Precinct #3, Sheldon Parsons, Precinct #4, Darla Thomason, Treasurer, and Becky Hill County and District Clerk. The meeting was called to order at 9:05 a.m. by County Judge, Kevin Brendle. The meeting opened with a prayer by Kevin Brendle, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. Flag and the Texas Flag.

The following business was transacted and is now placed of record in the minutes of said Court:

CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS

Minutes of the December 18, 2017 Commissioners court were reviewed.

• Sheriff Terry Braly submitted the Sheriff’s Department report. There was a total of 280, 9-1-1 calls, and 136 other calls. There was a total of 9 prisoners held.

• Nancy Stone, J.P. presented the Justice of the Peace report to the Court. Total cases filed for November were 40, and total revenue collected was $7,279.76.

• Rebecca Haney, Tax Assessor Collector presented the Tax Office report. Tax Collections for Dickens County were: current, $187,998.02, delinquent collected $413.41. Tax Collections for Road and Bridge were: current, $40,288.28, delinquent collected $110.48.

• Becky Hill, County and District Clerk, presented the Clerk’s office report. Total revenue in the amount of $2537.15 for fines, fees and court costs was collected.

• In County Court, Kevin Brendle presiding, 2 criminal cases were heard, 2 probate were filed.. In the 110th Judicial District Court, Judge William P. Smith, presiding, no cases were filed and 2 civil case were heard.

• Darla Thomason, County Treasurer presented the treasurer’s report. Fund Balances as of December 31, 2017 were: General Fund $-58,728.32, Road and Bridge, $3,606.90, dedicated fund balance is $80,985.42.

• Thomas Boyle, County Extension Agent presented his report to the court, preparing for stock shows, chemical conference among other projects.

• Clint Martin, Wildlife Services presented his report to the court. 9 swine and 39 coyotes were killed..

• County commissioners reported on the road conditions in their precincts.

• Emergency Management Coordinator, Wes Abbott presented his report to the court concerning emergency radio tower lease agreement.

• Bond for County Judge was presented to the court.

• Interlocal Agreement with Attorney General’s Office, at Attorney General’s Office expense, allowing the installation of router and equipment at courthouse was presented to the court for approval.

• Commissioners for Precincts 3 and 4 discussed cost for ripper to access gravel that exceeds County spending limit.

Motion was made by Mike Smith with second by Dennis Wyatt to approve the consent agenda items as presented. Vote passed unanimously.

TX AG LIFE EXTENSION ADVISORY COMMITTEE DISCUSSED

Judge Kevin Brendle as member of the advisory committee for TX Ag Life Extension presented structure and scope of Extension Agents being discussed by the committee. The need for continuation of 4-H activities being a priority for consideration.

No action needed.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OF ELEVATOR IN COURTHOUSE

Extended Warranty options for the elevator discussed to help alleviate high costs of maintenance.

No action taken..

TAX SUIT DISCUSSED

Tax lawsuit has been scheduled for hearing on February 22nd discussed.

No action needed.

COUNTY IN-TRUST PROPERTY CLEANUP

The need for cleanup of In-Trust property on East Harris was presented to the court by Judge Brendle.

No action taken.

PRECINCT 1 DUMP TRUCK DISCUSSED

Commissioner Dennis Wyatt presented costs estimates for belly dump for Precinct 1.

No action taken.

CLOSED EXECUTIVE SESSION

At 11:05 am the commissioners court went into executive session.

Open Court resumed at 11:25 am.

PRECINCT #1 PURCHASE OF BELLY DUMP DISCUSSED

No action taken.

No line item transfers

No budget amendments

• Motion was made by Mike Smith and seconded by Charlie Morris to approve all claims and accounts against the County incurred from last commissioner’s court meeting where claims and accounts were settled. Vote was unanimous.

• Motion was made by Sheldon Parsons and seconded by Mike Smith to settle all other claims and accounts. Motion passed unanimously

• Motion was made by Charlie Morris and seconded by Mike Smith to pay Dickens County Historical Commission bills. Motion passed.

• Motion was made by Charlie Morris and seconded by Dennis Wyatt to approve line item transfer. Motion passed unanimously.

Motion to Adjourn was made by Sheldon Parsons. On second by Dennis Wyatt, motion passed unanimously.

Court adjourned at 12:05 pm.

————————————–

SPECIAL MEETING

On January 16, 2018, the Honorable Dickens County Commissioners Court met in Special Session with these members present: County Judge Kevin Brendle. Commissioners Dennis Wyatt, Precinct #1, Mike Smith, Precinct #2, Charlie Morris, Precinct #3, and Sheldon Parsons, Precinct #4.. The meeting was called to order at 8:36 am by County Judge, Kevin Brendle.

PURCHASE OF BELLY DUMP

On motion made by Dennis Wyatt and second by Sheldon Parsons, the court voted unanimously the approve the purchase of a Belly Dump Truck for Precinct #1 from American Trailer.

COURTHOUSE WATER LINES DISCUSSED

Discussion on improvement to Courthouse water line resulted in decision to complete the project in house..

Motion to Adjourn was made by Sheldon Parsons, seconded by Charlie Morris. Motion passed unanimously.

Court adjourned at 9:27 a.m.