Dickens County Livestock Show held January 18-20

Exhibitors and attendees enjoyed an unusually warm weekend for the Dickens County Jr. Livestock Show, held January 18-20 at the Dickens County Livestock Pavilion in Spur’s Swenson Park. Animals presented included rabbits, chickens, goats, lambs and swine.

The Grand Champion Hog was shown by Ethan Parsons and bought by KT Showpigs for $1,000. The Reserve Champion Hog was exhibited by Preston Abbott and bought by the Red Raider Genetics and KT Showpigs for $800.

Paden Shafer showed the Grand Champion Lamb which was purchased by Collier Construction and Chastain Hardware for $750. The Reserve Champion lamb was . . .

