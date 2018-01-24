Grain prices to remain flat as U.S. inventory excess is consumed

WACO – Bumper corn yields and excess supply will continue to pressure prices lower during the first half of 2018, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service economist.

Dr. Jason Johnson, AgriLife Extension economist in Stephenville, told attendees at the Blackland Income Growth Conference in Waco recently the three-month weather outlook for grain crops calls for above normal temperatures for January and February and a continuation of the current La Nina pattern typically associated with dry winters in Texas.

Dr. Jason Johnson, AgriLife Extension economist in Stephenville, provided a grain market outlook at the Blackland Income Growth . . .

