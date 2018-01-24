Library Notes by Merla Watson

Greetings dear readers! I would like to wish you a belated Happy New Year! Hope you had a good week and survived the flu and cold weather! Last week I felt really bad but it was not the flu. Has anyone else experienced this?

The Friends of the Library will have a “Love Your Library” chili and hot dog supper on Saturday evening, February 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. Show your love of the library and join us for food, fun, fellowship and door prizes!

The Friends of the Library have received memorials in memory of Cindy Baker given by the Ronnie Bass family, Tom and Nancy Hale, and Merla Watson.

Need a place for your group to meet? The library has a community room that is available for the public to use. This is a free service from the library. Call us at 271-3714 for more information.

Calling all parents of preschool kids! Join Miss Lisa’s Preschool Storytime Adventures every Thursday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 for stories, songs, activities, and fun! Please bring your preschoolers! Miss Lisa will have lots of Christmas fun for you!

Don’t buy books for your e-reader! Call the library at 271-3714 and let us sign you up for Overdrive. With Overdrive you will have access to over 8,000 fiction and non-fiction eBooks and audiobooks that you can read or listen to for free. With the new Libby one-tap reading app, it is easier than ever.

NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS ARE HERE:

THE PEOPLE VS ALEX CROSS, by James Patterson. Detective Cross takes on a case even though he has been suspended from the department and taken to federal court to stand trial on murder charges. TWO KINDS OF TRUTH), by Michael Connelly. While he investigates the murder of two pharmacists, an old case comes back to haunt Harry Bosch. END GAME, by David Baldacci. Jessica Reel and Will Robie fight a dangerous adversary in Colorado.

Don’t forget that we have regular and large print fiction, non-fiction and

westerns, audio books and lots of DVD’s. We have quiet reading areas, public internet access computers, and free Wi-Fi

What are you reading this week?

Come and see us!

Be cool! Read!