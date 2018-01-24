Spur City Council

Minutes of a Regular Meeting of the City of Spur Council on January 18, 2018 at 6 P.M.

Mayor Jones brought the meeting to order at 6 P.M.

None was present for the public forum.

The City of Spur’s Auditor, Bill Patton, gave the annual audit report to the council. The audit showed the City to be in decent financial standing with continued efforts towards building up savings. Alderman Glenda White made a motion, seconded by Bobby Vasquez, to accept the audit as presented. MC 6-0

Kay Mardis was not present for her presentation.

Brenda Isom addressed the council regarding a leak found near her meter during the month of December. Brenda had concerns regarding how the leak was addressed by city employees. The council heard her concerns and mentioned the employee and the situation had been addressed. No action was taken.

The Dickens County Junior Livestock Committee and the Dickens County Extension Office made presentations providing for reasoning against last month’s vote to charge such groups for use of the Exhibition Barn in Swenson Park. Rick Paschall showed proof of countless man hours and moneys put towards the barn by the Livestock Committee each year in preparation for the Dickens County Livestock Show. Thomas Boyles presented a case for lack of funds or areas for the Archery club to practice elsewhere and claimed without continued free use of the barn, that the club would have to cease altogether. The council considered all the information set forth. Alderman Don Wright made a motion, seconded by Fronye Morris to rescind the motion made in the December meeting and schedule a time in February to meeting with the Livestock Committee to discuss future maintenance and upkeep of the Exhibition Barn. MC 6-0

Bobby Vasquez addressed the council and City Superintendent, Chris Cornett, regarding dirty water in his neighborhood. Bobby suggested Chris flush hydrants in the Freeman Addition regularly to pull fresh water through lines that do not get a lot of activity. No action was taken.

The council considered adding a cleaning contract for the exhibition barn kitchen and bathrooms. Alderman Rhea Melton made a motion, seconded by Glenda White, to table this discussion until a bid was received for such work. MC 6-0

The council considered the suggest address changes from SPAG and Code Compliance Officer, John Schmidt. These changes were 704 Hill to 705, 610 Hill to 710, and 614 Hill to 714. Currently, the addresses are not on the right block number or have even and odd numbers on the same side of the street. Alderman Don Wright made a motion, seconded by Glenda White to approve the changes as suggested. MC 6-0

The council received Noise Ordinance No. 691 prepared by the City Attorney. The council was unclear on penalty provisions listed. Alderman Don Wright made a motion, seconded by Fronye Morris, to table the Ordinance until penalty provisions could by clarified. MC 6-0

An Order of Election for the upcoming May 5, 2018 election was presented to the council. Alderman Crystal Leary made a motion, seconded by Fronye Morris, to approve the Order of Election. MC 6-0

Officer Jerry Salazar gave the council the monthly Police Department report to include one arrest. Officer Salazar asked the council to consider allowing the Police Department to unlock vehicles on occasions that our local locksmith is unavailable. Officer Salazar was advised to add this to the next agenda for official action.

Fire Chief, Rick Paschall, gave the monthly Fire Department report to include bids made on two fire trucks. Chief Paschall also made mention of the Departments protocols regarding escorting sports team in and out of town. Such escorts will be available for sports teams that achieve the chance to play post-district games. Any requests for escorts should be directed to the Fire Chief for approval.

City Superintendent, Chris Cornett, gave his monthly report to include 7 water leaks and a sewer tap. Such high volume in leaks are due to the consistent freezing temperatures.

Code Compliance Officer, John Schmidt, gave his monthly report to include 8 letters regarding loose dogs and 2 tiny house permits.

City Secretary, Laura Adams, gave her monthly report to include preparations for an Election Seminar the last week of January.

The council reviewed the minutes of the previous meeting. Alderman Glenda White made a motion, seconded by Don Wright, to approve the minutes as presented. MC 6-0

The council reviewed the invoices of the month. Alderman Fronye Morris made a motion, seconded Crystal Leary, to approve the invoices as presented. MC 6-0

Alderman Don Wright made a motion, seconded by Crystal Leary, to adjourn. MC 6-0