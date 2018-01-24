Windbreak seedlings available through SWCD

The Andrew Kent Soil & Water Conservation District is now taking orders for evergreen and hardwood seedlings. Landowners are encouraged to purchase these one-year-old seedlings for windbreak plantings before preferred stock is sold out.

Each year thousands of regionally adapted seedlings are grown from seed by West Texas Nursery - Texas A&M Forest Service in Idalou. The agency’s primary objective is to produce and sell quality seedlings at an affordable price for landowners, allowing them to plant large quantities of trees for windbreaks.

You may be asking yourself, “What is a windbreak”? A windbreak consists of . . .

