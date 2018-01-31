12 SHS BPA students compete in conference

Twelve students of Spur High School competed in the 2018 Area 4 Region 1 Regional Leadership Conference of Business Professionals of America on Saturday, January 27, at Frenship High School in Wolfforth, TX.

SHS BPA President Bryn Arnold assisted in the Opening Session, leading the audience in the BPA Pledge. Recognized as earning points for the Diplomat Torch Award were Bryn Arnold, Beth Ferguson, Olivia Leary, Camrey Sanchez, Avery Tanner, Danni Uriegas, and Destynee Vasquez. They earned points in seven different categories set in the Torch Award System: Leadership; Service; Cooperation; Knowledge; Friendship; Love, Hope, Faith; and Patriotism.

Eleven SHS students will be attending the BPA 2018 State Leadership Conference in Corpus Christi, February 28 – March 3, 2018. They will join over 2,800 conference delegates from across the state to participate in state level business skill competitions, general sessions, and state officer candidate campaigns and elections.

Competing in the individual regional events were:

Tessah Adams: Fundamental Word Processing, 4th place (SQ); Bryn Arnold: Intermediate Word Processing, 1st place (SQ); Beth Ferguson, Integrated Office Applications, 2nd place (SQ); Madison Givens, Interview Skills, 2nd place (SQ); Ruth Jiminez, Payroll Accounting, 2nd place (SQ); Olivia Leary: Fundamentals of Web Design, 1st place (SQ); Camrey Sanchez: Advanced Interview Skills, 1st place (SQ); Avery Tanner, Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications, 2nd place (SQ); Danni Uriegas, Prepared Speech, 1st place (SQ); Destynee Vasquez, Advanced Word Processing, 1st place (SQ); and Jorden Zarate, Extemporaneous Speech, 5th place (SA).

Competing in team regional events were:

Administrative Support Team: Bryn Arnold, Avery Tanner, Destynee Vasquez; 1st place (SQ); Economic Research Project Team: Tessah Adams, Madison Givens, Jorden Zarate; 5th place (SA); and Web Site Design Team: Savannah King, Olivia Leary; 2nd place (SQ).

Business Professionals of America is a national organization for middle school, high school, and college students preparing for careers in business and office occupations. The organizationís activities and programs give students practical experience to enhance and extend the skills they learn in the classroom while preparing them to be stronger citizens contributing to our society. “I cannot express enough pride I have for these students and their desire to prepare for these events, dedicating their time and effort outside the school day to excel and be successful,” says Advisor Debbi Ball. “Not only have they demonstrated their skills and abilities in completing the events, but they have been willing to try new experiences, challenging themselves in activities and experiences that only help them grow and develop into model employees and citizens.”