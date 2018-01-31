Businesses Need to Render their Taxable Property by April 1 or April 15

If you own tangible personal property that is used to produce income, you must file a rendition with your local County Appraisal District.

A rendition is a report that lists all the taxable property you owned or controlled on Jan. 1 of this year. Property includes inventory and equipment used by a business. Owners do not have to render exempt property, such as church property or an agriculture producer’s equipment used for farming.

“The appraisal district may use the information submitted in the rendition to set property values,” said Patti Abbott, Dickens County Chief Appraiser and Cindy Watson, Kent . . .

