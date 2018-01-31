Covenant to offer Mobile Screenings in Spur

Covenant Health and the Arrington Comprehensive Breast Center offer monthly screenings in the surrounding areas.

In February, dates are in the communities of Floydada, Muleshoe, Plainview, Littlefield, Seminole, Tahoka, Lubbock, Denver City, Lamesa, Matador, Spur; and Paducah ISD and Lorenzo ISD. Screeings will be offered at the Spur Rural Health Clinic located at 907 E Hill Street on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Early detection is the key to surviving breast cancer. To further Covenant mission of healthy communities, the Arrington Comprehensive Breast Center’s Mobile Mammography exam unit will be providing mammography screening services throughout West Texas. Medicare, Medicaid and most . . .

