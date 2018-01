Dickens County will be honoring Janna Smith with a retirement party on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 from 4-6 pm in the Multipurpose Room at the Courtroom Annex. Janna will be leaving the County after 29 years as County Agent Secretary. If you cannot attend, feel free to put a card in the mail to Dickens County, P.O. Box 108, Dickens, Tx 79229 and we will present to her at the time of the party.