Kent Co. Commissioners

On the 22nd day of January, 2018, the Commissioners’ Court, Kent County, Texas did convene in a Regular Meeting at the meeting place in the Courthouse at Jayton, Texas with stated members present.

Jim White, County Judge, Roy Chisum, Commissioner Precinct One, Don Long, Commissioner Precinct Two, Daryl Ham, Commissioner Precinct Three, Robert Graham, Commissioner Precinct Four, and Craig Harrison, Clerk Commissioners’ Court.

The following business was transacted and is now placed of record in the minutes of said court.

CALL TO ORDER

Judge Jim White called the Regular Meeting to order at 9:30 a.m. followed by prayer.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

A MOTION was made by Roy Chisum seconded by Robert Graham approving previous minutes of Regular Meeting January 8th, 2017 with corrections. Motion carried.

AUDIENCE WITH KENT COUNTY EXTENSION AGENT, BRANDON CAVE.

Brandon Cave, Kent County Extension agent met with the court to report 4-H activities. On January 19th and 20th the Kent County 4-H Stock Show was held in Clairemont, Texas, with 48 participants showing cattle, goats, lambs, pigs and rabbits.

The Court agreed to a cost/share program with Texas Agri-Life for the purchase of new computers for the Kent County Agri-Life Extension Office.

APPROVAL OF JOINT RESOLUTION

2018 PRIMARY ELECTION

A MOTION was made by Roy Chisum seconded by Daryl Ham approving a Joint Resolution for the March 2018 Primary Election. Motion carried.

APPROVAL TO PAY BILLS

A MOTION was made by Don Long seconded by Roy W. Chisum approving to pay all claims against the county for goods and services presented before the Court. Motion carried.

KENT COUNTY NURSING HOME

Kathy Lisenbee, Nursing Home Administrator met with the Court to report operations with the nursing home with 46 residents at present time.

APPROVAL OF REINVESTMENT

A MOTION was made by Robert Graham seconded by Roy Chisum approving the Reinvestment of General Funds in the amount of $300,000.00 at Plains Capital Bank at the rate of 1.75%, due to mature in 12 months. Motion carried.

APPROVAL OF PERMANENT SCHOOL FUNDS

A MOTION was made by Judge Jim White seconded by Don Long approving a new investment of Permanent School Funds in the amount of $404,633.03 at Plains Capital Bank at the rate of 1.45%, due to mature in 19 months. Motion carried.

A MOTION was made by Daryl Ham and duly seconded by Don Long to adjourn court. Motion Carried.

Above stated minutes will be read in open court for correction and/or approval next Regular Commissioners’ Meeting February 12th, 2018.