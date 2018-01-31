Local youth wins calf scramble

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, January 27, 2018 - Jake Weiser, a member of Spur FFA, caught a calf during Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Calf Scramble, earning a $500 purchase certificate for a show heifer and the chance for up to $12,500 in scholarship awards. Weiser’s parents are Rodney and Katie Weiser. Weiser’s award was sponsored by Duer Wagner,Jr.

During 28 rodeo performances the Calf Scramble gives 16 Texas 4-H and FFA members, the opportunity to catch 8 calves, in one of the most thrilling and unpredictable events. Justin Boots and Texas Mutual Insurance Company . . .

