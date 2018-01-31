Voter registration deadline Monday for 2018 Primary Election

The Primary Election will take place on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Last day to register to vote is Monday, February 5, 2018. Early voting takes place from Tuesday, February 20, 2018 – Friday, March 02, 2018.

Where to Get a Application

You can register in person at your county Voter Registrar’s office. Dickens and Kent county residents will need to see their respective County Clerk.

Or you can register by mail by obtaining an application from your county Voter Registrar’s office or pick up applications at libraries, government offices, or high schools.

Get An Informal Online Application

You may fill out a voter registration application online, print it and mail it to the voter registrar in your county of residence. You are not registered until you have filled out the online application, printed it, and mailed it to your local County Voter Registrar. The County Voter Registrar’s address can be found at the top of the online outputted voter registration application once you have submitted your information from the fill-in-the blanks screen.

Local offices to be elected in both Dickens and Kent counties include Sheriff, Count/District Clerk, Justice of the Peace, Commissioner Precinct #2, Commissioner Precinct #4.