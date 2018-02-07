2018-2020 UIL Realignment Released

By Brooke Shobert

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) serves over 1000 schools in Texas. Every two years the UIL groups these schools into districts and regions, based on conference size. Aside from conference, it is also determined from a location standpoint. In athletics, the state of Texas is broke down into conferences first, which ranges from 1-A to 6-A, Spur being 1-A. After Conferences are established, then schools are then broke down into regions, then districts. There are currently four regions in Texas, basketball having eight districts to a region, and football having four.

Spur football will . . .

