2018 Candidate Profiles

Candidate profiles provide candidates running for local office an opportunity to address voters about their qualifications. These candidates paid a fee to the newspaper to be included. Not all candidates submitted profiles for this issue.

Candidates for Dickens County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Mike Smith (R) (I)

First of all I would like to thank the voters of Precinct Two for electing me four years ago and trusting me to represent you on the Dickens County Commissioners Court. I have just completed my third year. It has been an honor and privilege to have represented you.

I . . .

