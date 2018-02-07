Accolade sponsors heart screenings in Spur

Jayton, Texas - In an effort to detect heart health, Accolade Home Care is offering confidential Heart Health screenings to Jayton and surrounding area residents on

Wednesday, Feb.14, 2018 f rom 11:00 am to 12:00 p.m.

Spur Senior Center, 210 Burlington Ave., Spur, Texas 79370

Accolade screenings take roughly five to ten minutes and will include a five panel screening that will measure: blood pressure, oxygen saturation, height, weight, heart rate, cholesterol and BMI. Each screening is administered by a qualified healthcare professional and the results from the screening will be made available . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!