Commissioners hold special meeting

Dickens County Commissioners held a Special Meeting on January 31, 2018 with the following members present: County Judge Kevin Brendle. Commissioners Dennis Wyatt, Precinct #1, Mike Smith, Precinct #2, Charlie Morris, Precinct #3, and Sheldon Parsons, Precinct #4.

The meeting was called to order at 9:10 am by County Judge, Kevin Brendle.

CLOSED EXECUTIVE SESSION

The court entered closed executive session in compliance with Section 551.074 of the Texas Government Code to:

1) Deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee;

2) To hear a complaint or charge against an officer or employee.

Court reconvened open session to consider action, if any, on items discussed in executive session.

Motion to recommend an approved interview list to the department head for the Extension Secretary position was made by Mike Smith and seconded by Charlie Morris. Motion passed unanimously.

Charlie Morris made a motion to present employment offer to William Hancock for the Precinct #3 Road Technician position. On second by Dennis Wyatt, the court voted unanimously in favor.

Motion to Adjourn was made by Sheldon Parsons, seconded by Dennis Wyatt. Motion passed unanimously.

Court adjourned at 10:10 a.m.