Pregnancy Care Center holds brunch

The first annual Women’s Brunch benefitting the Pregnancy Care Center of the Northern Big Country was held January 20 at the Haskell Civic Center. One hundred and forty seven ladies of all ages helped make this major fund raiser a big success by providing the PCCNBC with approximately one-third of its annual need.

Keynote Speaker, Ramona Davis, spoke of her experiences as Executive Director of the Woman to Woman Pregnancy Resource Center of Denton. Her testimony was encouraging and explained the important role pregnancy centers play in helping others.

Reba Wagoner, PCC of the NBC Executive Director introduced . . .

