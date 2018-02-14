Deadline nears for city, school elections

There are seats up for election for the City of Spur, City of Jayton and also for Spur Independent School District and Jayton-Girard Independent School District; three Alderman Seats for both cities as well as three SISD Trustee seats and three JGISD Trustee seats. Running for the City of Spur Alderman seats are incumbents Crystal Leary in Ward 1, Bobby Vasquez in Ward 2 and Glenda White in Ward 3. Tom Stout will opposed Vasquez for Ward 2. In the City of Jayton Alderman race incumbent Kyle Harrison has signed up for reelection as well as newcomer Justine Latham . . .

