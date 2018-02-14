Stats by JGISD Coaching Staff.
The Jayton varisty basketball team defeated the Guthrie Jaguars 56-32 Feb. 9 in conference play. The Jaybirds now hold a 21-6 season record.
Jayton 17 17 14 8 56
Guthrie 6 6 6 14 32
Scogin 19, Seaton 13, Griswold 10, Awe 8, Moorhead 6
The Jayton Jr. High boys basketball team finished out the seaon with 21-14 win against the Tahoka Bullpups. Their final season record is 10-6
Jayton 9 4 2 6 21
Tahoka 4 1 2 7 14
Williams, N. 10, Blankenship 6, Segura 2, Williams, N. 2, Rivera 1
Jayton boys top Guthrie, Tahoka
