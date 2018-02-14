Jayton boys top Guthrie, Tahoka

Stats by JGISD Coaching Staff.

The Jayton varisty basketball team defeated the Guthrie Jaguars 56-32 Feb. 9 in conference play. The Jaybirds now hold a 21-6 season record.

Jayton 17 17 14 8 56

Guthrie 6 6 6 14 32

Scogin 19, Seaton 13, Griswold 10, Awe 8, Moorhead 6

The Jayton Jr. High boys basketball team finished out the seaon with 21-14 win against the Tahoka Bullpups. Their final season record is 10-6

Jayton 9 4 2 6 21

Tahoka 4 1 2 7 14

Williams, N. 10, Blankenship 6, Segura 2, Williams, N. 2, Rivera 1