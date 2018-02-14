The Texas Spur

Jayton boys top Guthrie, Tahoka

Stats by JGISD Coaching Staff.
The Jayton varisty basketball team defeated the Guthrie Jaguars 56-32 Feb. 9 in conference play. The Jaybirds now hold a 21-6 season record.
Jayton    17    17    14    8    56
Guthrie   6     6    6    14    32
Scogin 19, Seaton 13, Griswold 10, Awe 8, Moorhead 6
The Jayton Jr. High boys basketball team finished out the seaon with 21-14 win against the Tahoka Bullpups. Their final season record is 10-6
Jayton    9    4    2    6    21
Tahoka    4    1    2    7    14
Williams, N. 10, Blankenship 6, Segura 2, Williams, N. 2, Rivera 1

