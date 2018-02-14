Spur-Dickens County Museum Receives Grant

By Harry Bob Martin, President

Dickens County Historical Commission

The Spur-Dickens County Museum has received a $3,350.00 grant from the Community Foundation of West Texas to fund ceiling repair and install lighting in the Red Front portion of the building.

The museum is a non-profit organization serving Spur and the Dickens County area and offers most excellent museum displays and historical programs to area patrons and school students.

The Community Foundation of West Texas grant will be used to expand and open more space to include local artist activities at the museum . . .

