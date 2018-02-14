The Texas Spur

Spur JH Basketball Ends Great Season

By Brooke Shobert
The Junior High Basketball teams have finished out their seasons. The Spurette’s have finished second in their season behind Turkey Valley, with a record of 6-5. Spur Bullpup’s have also finished 2nd behind Paducah, with a record of 8-3.
On the girl’s side, Leilani Solis averaged 7.7 points a game, Tristan Martin averaged 5.3, and Savannah Olivarez shot for 4.2 a game, Paige Gonzalez averaged 3.4 points a game, Mallory Leary averaged 2 points, and Alyssa Fulmer had 1.5.
For the Bullpups, Nick Rodriguez scored . . .

