Spurettes Advance in Playoffs, Bulldogs Battle

By Brooke Shobert

As District play comes to an end both the Spurettes and Bulldogs are concluding their games with teams in the area. The Spurettes have locked in their playoff spot this past week, as they have finished out their district play with a record of 8-4. The Bulldogs, unfortunately, have concluded their district run.

This past Tuesday, both Varsity teams traveled to play in Guthrie. Both teams had to win to keep their playoff goal alive. This was the Spurettes last district game, they ended it in a victory of 60-39. The Bulldogs defeated the Guthrie Jags with a big win of, 52-33.

On the girl’s side of the bracket, the Spurettes tied with the Valley Lady Patriots in District. For that reason, the two school districts decided to play a playoff game to decide seeding between second and third. Because the Bulldogs were also set to play Valley in a district match up, the schools had a mutual site game which was hosted by Motley County last Friday.

Since the Spurettes were aiming for the third seed, it was crucial that they win the game. In previous two season games, the Spurettes both won and were defeated by one single point. In this matchup the Spurettes defeated the Lady Patriots 68-42. However, the Bulldogs fell to the Patriots, 57-33, which halted them from earning a playoff spot.