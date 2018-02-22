2nd Annual Stride & Stroll 5K Color Run will be Saturday, April 28, 2018 at the North Dickens Senior Center. Registration opens at 8:30am and race begins at 9:00am at the Dickens Senior Citizens Building. Adults may pre-register before March 23 for $20.00 after registration will be $25.00. Youth 10 & under enter for free. Registration forms are available at www.northdickensseniorcitizens.com or by calling the Misty Jones at 806-623-5520. Send your completed form to: North Dickens Senior Citizens, PO Box 163, Dickens, Texas 79229, email to mistyjones80@gmail.com or drop off at 511 Montgomery Dickens, TX.