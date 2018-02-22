Ambulance service receives SPEMS award

On February 3rd members of Dickens County Ambulance Service were presented with the award for Public/Private Organization of the Year by the South Plains Emergency Medical Services (SPEMS) Organization. Dickens County EMS has been providing 911 emergency response to the citizens of Dickens County and the surrounding area for close to 40 years.

Becky Rodriquez received the award for Outstanding EMS Person of the Year during the SPEMS conference. Dickens County EMS personnel, Donna Edinburgh and Theresa Hammons presented the award. Becky is and Intermediate EMT who has been with Dickens County EMS for 3 years. She has proved . . .

