Emergency farm loan apps being accepted

Applications for emergency farm loans for losses caused by Drought (Fast Track) beginning December 19, 2017 and continuing are being accepted at the Farm Service Agency (FSA) office located in Haskell, Brand Cude said today.

Kent County is 1 of 11 contiguous counties in Texas recently named eligible for loans based on damages and losses caused by Drought (Fast Track) occurring December 19, 2017 and continuing.

Brand Cude said farmers may be eligible for loans of up to 100% of their actual losses or the operating loan needed to continue the agricultural business, whichever is less. For farmers unable to . . .

