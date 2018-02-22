Lady Jays claim Regional Quarterfinal Championship

The Jayton Lady Jaybirds claimed the 1A Regions 1 & 3 quarterfinal championship title with a 38-30 victory over the Whitharral Lady Panthers Monday evening. Last Friday the girls also defeated New Home 41-37.

The Lady ‘Birds will take on the winner of Tuesday’s match up between the Happy Cowgirls and the Silverton Lady Owls.

The Regional Semi-Final game will be held Friday, February 23 at the Texan Dome in Levelland. Tip off is slated for 2:30 p.m . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!