May 5 ballot set, two elections cancelled

The filing period for the May 5 Spur, Dickens and Jayton city council and Spur ISD and Jayton-Girard ISD school board election has come to a close. Due to no opposed races the City of Dicekns and Spur ISD have cancelled their elections.

February 16 was the final day for candidates to file and get their names on the ballot, while February 20 was the last day to file as a write-in, though write-in’s names will not be on the ballot.

Following are the filings, according to the respective cities and schools, received to date:

Spur . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!