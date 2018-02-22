Sign up now for the Conservation Stewardship Program

TEMPLE, Texas, Jan. 29, 2018 – Agricultural producers wanting to enhance current conservation efforts are encouraged to apply for the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP).

Applications for CSP are accepted year round, however, applications for the current funding period must be received by March 2, 2018. Through CSP, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) helps private landowners build their business while implementing conservation practices that help ensure the sustainability of their entire operation.

NRCS encourages all producers to visit their local NRCS office and submit applications for eligibility by March 2.

“CSP is an outstanding opportunity for agricultural producers, forest landowners . . .

