Victor Leal

As a candidate for state senator for District 31, I would prefer the focus to be on my qualifications.

However, since one of my opponents is not telling the truth about his record, I must tell the truth about his liberalism and, in my opinion, corruption.

Kel Seliger claims a perfect voting record on pro-life issues. In reality, he received low ratings (63 percent and 74 percent) from Texas Right to Life in the 2013 and 2015 legislative sessions, and was praised by Planned Parenthood for opposing restrictions to their funding.

Seliger talks about achieving tax relief. However, he . . .

