Dog Attacks Cause Concern for Spur Residents

During the Feb. 20 regular scheduled meeting of the Spur City Council residents voiced concerns over the City’s lacking enforcement of the Animal Ordinance in light of recent dog attacks. The Council also hired a new city technician and approved advertising for the installation of new flooring. The following business was transacted during the Feb. 20, 2018 meeting.

Mayor Jones called the meeting to order at 6 P.M.

Present for Public Forum were the following;

Shirley Morgan addressed the Council regarding her recent experience as a victim of a dog attack. Ms. Morgan encouraged the Council and City Employees to address the growing problem of stray dogs in accordance with the existing Animal Ordinance.

Beverly Brazee addressed the Council regarding loose dogs in her area. These particular dogs attack her outdoor cats and cause other neighborhood dogs to bark throughout the night. Ms. Brazee requested the Council and City Employees take more interest in catching stray dogs and applying fines to owners who do not keep their dogs up as required by the City’s Animal Ordinance.

Tom Stout addressed the Council concerning a constant need of more property available to purchase through the Tax Foreclosure Process. Mr. Stout encouraged the City to follow up with why it takes so long to obtain properties that have been behind on taxes so long.

No action was taken on any public forum as state law requires.

Doug Asbaugh approached the Council for help and support regarding his water bill. Mr. Asbaugh’s outdoor water faucet was used without consent by an unknown source overnight and was left on. This act incurred approximately $62.06 in excess water fees. Alderman Fronye Morris made a motion, seconded by Glenda White, to forgive the amount of $62.06 from Mr. Asbaugh’s bill. MC 6-0

Officer Jerry Salazar gave the monthly police report to include 137 calls for service, 17 animal calls, 2+ reports of counterfeit moneys, and 6 Animal at large citations. No action was taken.

City Superintendent, Chris Cornett, gave his monthly report to include 2 sewer taps, 1 gas tap, 1 water tap, and repair of 2 water leaks. No action was taken.

Code Compliance Officer, John Schmidt, gave his monthly report to include 5 dog at large letters and multiple pending condemnation of vacant/abandon homes. No action was taken.

City Secretary, Laura Adams, gave her monthly report to include the updated Noise Ordinance, ongoing training in the City Office and Election updates. Applications received were; Crystal Leary for Ward 1, Bobby Vasquez and Tom Stout for Ward 2, and Glenda White for Ward 3. No action was taken.

The Council reviewed applicants and interviewees for the City Technician Position. Alderman Fronye Morris and City Superintendent, Chris Cornett, interviewed 3 applicants for the Position. Alderman Bobby Vaquez made a motion, seconded by Fronye Morris, to hire Jesus Casado for the Position of City Technician. MC 6-0

No action or discussion was taken on item number 5 due to the cancellation of the Spur ISD election.

City Secretary, Laura Adams, requested that the council close the City’s Interest and Sinking bank account as suggested by the City Auditors in order to streamline the City’s Financials. Alderman Rhea Melton made a motion, seconded by Glenda White, to close the Interest and Sinking Bank Account as requested. MC 6-0

City Secretary, Laura Adams, addressed the council with the need to start the project for new flooring in City Hall. Mrs. Adams reminded the Council that repairs had been budgeted, but the need for such repairs has grown, as there is damage to the sub floor in the front office. Alderman Crystal Leary made a motion, seconded by Don Wright, to advertise for bids for the vinyl wood floors to be installed throughout; the ad to be run for 2 consecutive weeks. MC 6-0

Officer Salazar approached the Council regarding the ability of the Police Department to offer a secondary emergency source for vehicle unlock. Alderman Don Wright made a motion, seconded by Crystal Leary, to approve the Police Department to respond to callers who have already attempted to contact the local wrecker service, if the wrecker service is unable to respond within a reasonable amount of time. This service shall be free of charge. MC 6-0

The Council reviewed Resolution No. 652 regarding the application for a Justice Assistance Grant which will allow the purchase of a new Police Department Vehicle at no cost to the City of Spur, if awarded. Alderman Glenda White made a motion, seconded by Fronye Morris, to approve the Resolution as presented. MC 6-0

The Council received a bid from Annie Walker to do cleaning at the Exhibition Barn and additional cleaning at the Community Center. Ms. Walker presented a bid of $50/month to clean the outside windows at the community center and an initial cleaning cost of $150.00 to clean the bathroom and kitchen at the Exhibition Barn and then $100.00 to clean the barn prior to each scheduled event. Alderman Fronye Morris made a motion, seconded by Rhea Melton to accept the bid. MC 6-0

The council reviewed Ordinance No. 691 – Noise Ordinance, for a second time. There was an adjustment made to specify penalty provisions to be no more than $500 per offense. Alderman Don Wright made a motion, seconded by Fronye Morris, to approve and adopt the Noise Ordinance No. 691 as presented. MC 6-0

John Schmidt presented two properties for condemnation; Block 12 Lots 2-3 & 6, in the Freeman Addition. Owners of each property were mailed certified letters regarding the conditions of the homes on the property. The owner of Lot 6 responded to the letter and made attempt to clean and close up the dilapidated home, so no further action was taken. Alderman Don Wright made a motion, seconded by Alderman Fronye Morris to move forward with the condemnation of the home located on Block 12, Lot 6 of the Freeman addition as laid out in the City of Spur Ordinances. MC 6-0

The council reviewed the current Personnel Policies for the City of Spur. The council requested getting suggestions from the City Attorney on how to word and update the policy. Alderman Bobby Vaquez made a motion, seconded by Fronye Morris to table further action concerning the personnel policy until the next meeting. MC 6-0

Mayor Jones asked the council to reconsider the motion made on agenda item No. 4; Hiring of a City Technician, in order to include in the motion a starting rate of pay. Alderman Rhea Melton made a motion to rescind the previous motion, seconded by Alderman Don Wright. MC 6-0

After brief discussion, Alderman Glenda White made a motion, seconded by Fronye Morris, to hire Jesus Casado at a starting pay of $10/hr with the ability to earn $0.25/hr raise with each license he obtains. MC 6-0

The council reviewed the minutes of the previous meeting. Alderman Don Wright made a motion, seconded by Glenda White, to approve the minutes as presented. MC 6-0

The council reviewed the invoices for the month. Alderman Fronye Morris made a motion, seconded by Crystal Leary to approve the invoices as presented. MC 6-0

Alderman Don Wright made a motion, seconded by Bobby Vasquez to adjourn. MC 6-0