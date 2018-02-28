J-GISD 4th Six Weeks Honor Roll

2nd Grade

A: Camryn Arnold, Benjamin Baldridge, Brylen Bezner, Cash Bruton, Brantley Ham, Colton Heath, Olivia Segura, Ayden Simpson, Casey Spray, Kason Wells; A/B: Cody Allen, Nolan Blackwell

3rd Grade

A: Dayton Bleiker, Ethan Carothers, Baylee Glosson, Charlie Overbo, Colton Segura; A/B: Aydan Winebrinner

4th Grade

A: Lainey Baldridge, Sidney Hall, Sean Stanaland; A/B: Lexus Allen, Hayden Blackwell, Emily Blankenship, Bode Ham, Reese Redford, Keller Silver, Cooper Spray

5th Grade

A: Melody McClane; A/B: Hannah Blankenship, Andrew Lowery, Jesse Yanez

6th Grade

A: Liz Lackey; A . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!