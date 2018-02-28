Police Chase Ends with Fatal Crash in Dickens Co.

newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

SPUR, TX – The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday said a deadly crash happened west of Spur on FM 2794 early Sunday morning.

“Spur Police Officers attempted to stop a 1995 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, on FM 2794,” DPS said. “The driver evaded the stop.”

DPS said, “As the vehicle traveled up to sharp left curve the driver was traveling too fast to maintain control of the vehicle.”

“As a result of this crash, the passenger, was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene,” DPS said. DPS identified the passenger as Matthew L. Garcia, 49, of Ralls.

DPS said the driver, Randell W. Gibson, 33, of Spur, was arrested for evading. DPS said alcohol “may” have been a factor, and neither Gibson nor Garcia were wearing seat belts according to DPS.