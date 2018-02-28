SISD Board extends Superintendent Hamilton’s contract

Following are the official minutes of the Spur Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting held January 22, 2018.

The Spur ISD Board of Trustees met in regular session on January 22, 2018 at 7:00 P.M.

MEMBERS PRESENT: President Barry Ferguson, called the meeting to order with the following members present: Roy Sanchez, Pat Ortiz, Robert Van Meter, Rick Paschall, Terri Wyatt and Katie Weiser.

OTHERS PRESENT: Superintendent, Craig Hamilton; Principal, Michael Norman; Athletic Director, Armando Solis; Business Manager, Jodi Gonzalez; Superintendent Secretary, Amy Tagle

MINUTES: A motion was made by Pat Ortiz and seconded by Roy Sanchez . . .

