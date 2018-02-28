Spurettes, Lady Jays, Lady Rangers Receive District Basketball Honors

By Brooke Shobert

The coaches from the District-7 1A basketball area have decided on the basketball players who will receive individual honors for the season. The pool is quite large as each of the six teams in the district are able to elect their players for the honors. Final decisions for the awards are given to players who exemplify superior work ethic, attitude, and game knowledge.

Awards are given to an overall MVP, outstanding players in offense and defense, newcomer of the year (given to a freshman or first year varsity player), and 1st and 2nd Team All-District players.

As a team Jayton competed their way into the Regional tournament, where they defeated the Happy Cowgirls in the first day and were able to compete against 21 time state champions, the Nazareth Lady Swifts. The Spurettes were Bi-District Champions over the Crowell Lady Wildcats. The Afton Patton-Springs Lady Rangers placed 4th in the district as they fought their way through an intense district season.

On Jayton’s side the high point scorers were as follows: Hannahlynn Brock-10.5 ppg, Abby Coulter- 8.6, Baily Jeffery-7.5, Jaylee Reynolds-6.5, Kloe Thomas-5.8, and Katie Fincher-5.7 ppg. For Spur top scorers were: Camrey Sanchez-13.3 ppg, Brooke Shobert-13, Kailyx Childers-12.8, Danni Uriegas-5.2, Beth Ferguson-4, Cara Paschall-3.9, and Kaylin Adams 3.3 ppg.

Overall MVP:

Abby Coulter, Jr. Jayton

Offensive MVP:

Brooke Shobert, Sr. Spur

Defensive MVP:

Hannahlynn Brock, Sr. Jayton

6th Man:

Kloe Thomas, Jr. Jayton

1st Team All-District:

Baily Jeffery, Sr. Jayton

Katie Fincher, Sr. Jayton

Brittany Campos, Jr. Patton Springs

Brandy Campos, Jr. Patton Springs

Camrey Sanchez, Sr. Spur

Kailyx Childers, Jr. Spur

Kloe Thomas, Jr. Jayton

2nd Team All-District:

Jaylee Reynolds, Sr. Jayton

Danni Uriegas, Sr. Spur

Honorable Mention:

Beth Ferguson

Kaylin Adams

Cara Paschall