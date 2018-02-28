Spurettes, Lady Jays, Lady Rangers Receive District Basketball Honors

By Brooke Shobert
The coaches from the District-7 1A basketball area have decided on the basketball players who will receive individual honors for the season. The pool is quite large as each of the six teams in the district are able to elect their players for the honors. Final decisions for the awards are given to players who exemplify superior work ethic, attitude, and game knowledge.
Awards are given to an overall MVP, outstanding players in offense and defense, newcomer of the year (given to a freshman or first year varsity player), and 1st and 2nd Team All-District players.
As a team Jayton competed their way into the Regional tournament, where they defeated the Happy Cowgirls in the first day and were able to compete against 21 time state champions, the Nazareth Lady Swifts. The Spurettes were Bi-District Champions over the Crowell Lady Wildcats. The Afton Patton-Springs Lady Rangers placed 4th in the district as they fought their way through an intense district season.
On Jayton’s side the high point scorers were as follows: Hannahlynn Brock-10.5 ppg, Abby Coulter- 8.6, Baily Jeffery-7.5, Jaylee Reynolds-6.5, Kloe Thomas-5.8, and Katie Fincher-5.7 ppg. For Spur top scorers were: Camrey Sanchez-13.3 ppg, Brooke Shobert-13, Kailyx Childers-12.8, Danni Uriegas-5.2, Beth Ferguson-4, Cara Paschall-3.9, and Kaylin Adams 3.3 ppg.
Overall MVP:
Abby Coulter, Jr. Jayton
Offensive MVP:
Brooke Shobert, Sr. Spur
Defensive MVP:
Hannahlynn Brock, Sr. Jayton
6th Man:
Kloe Thomas, Jr. Jayton
1st Team All-District:
Baily Jeffery, Sr. Jayton
Katie Fincher, Sr. Jayton
Brittany Campos, Jr. Patton Springs
Brandy Campos, Jr. Patton Springs
Camrey Sanchez, Sr. Spur
Kailyx Childers, Jr. Spur
Kloe Thomas, Jr. Jayton
2nd Team All-District:
Jaylee Reynolds, Sr. Jayton
Danni Uriegas, Sr. Spur
Honorable Mention:
Beth Ferguson
Kaylin Adams
Cara Paschall