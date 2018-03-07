Backyard poultry producers should protect themselves from salmonella

COLLEGE STATION – A Texas A&M AgriLife Extension expert said residential poultry producers should take precautions against salmonella exposure after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the highest number of cases linked to live poultry on record.

The popularity of backyard poultry flocks has increased over the last several years, but the rising number of salmonella outbreaks shows there is continued need for public education to warn producers about the risks and ways to avoid exposure through basic hygiene, according to Dr. Craig Coufal, a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service poultry specialist, College Station. Exposure . . .

