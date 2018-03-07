Fire at White River Lake

A fire broke out at approximately 1:30 PM Monday afternoon at White River Lake when a land owner’s car sparked while driving his property according to Rick Paschal, Spur Volunteer Fire Chief. Consuming 577 acres the fire spread from the North side of FM 2794 to the Northwest back corner of the East side of White River Lake. “No homes or structures were affected, probably just some deer feeders and deer blinds”, said Paschall. With ever changing winds, ample fuel and 20-25’ flames to battle the Spur, McAdoo, Ralls and Post volunteer fire departments along with the Texas Forest Service were able to extinguish the fire with back burns and fire guards in a mere 4 hours.