Leading Business Students Travel to Grapevine

Five students from Spur High School will be attending the Business Professionals of America (BPA) 2018 National Leadership Conference, Dream Bigger, in Grapevine, TX, May 9-13, 2018, after advancing in individual and team events at the State Leadership Conference this past weekend.

A Special Recognition Reception was held Wednesday evening, February 28, at the American Bank Convention Center. Craig Hamilton, Spur ISD Superintendent, was recognized as Outstanding Administrator for BPA. Debbi Ball, Spur HS Advisor, was recognized as Outstanding Advisor. Receiving the Statesman Torch Awards were Bryn Arnold, Beth Ferguson, Camrey Sanchez, Danni Uriegas, and Destynee Vasquez.

SHS chapter . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!