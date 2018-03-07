Library Notes By Merla Watson

Greetings dear readers! Hope you had a good week!

The Friends of the Library book sale is still going on. Come by and browse. So many books, so little time! All donations will go to buy new books.

Need a place for your group to meet? The library has a community room that is available for the public to use. This is a free service from the library. Call us at 271-3714 for more information.

Calling all parents of preschool kids! Join Miss Lisa’s Preschool Storytime Adventures every Thursday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 for stories . . .

