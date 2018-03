Free to good home: 1 black and white 4 year old female Siberian Husky and 1 tan and white male Siberian Husky, both have blue eyes; 1 small black and tan 2 year old female Chihuahua; and 1 tan 3 year old Chiweenie, has been fixed. Can’t keep. Need good, loving and caring homes. Call 806-577-7749. 23-2tpd