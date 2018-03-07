Recent rains help planting conditions, but drought persists

Adam Russell

COLLEGE STATION – Recent rainfall has set up much of the state for spring crop planting, but other areas continue to experience drought, said a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert.

Cotton planting in irrigated fields began more than a week ago in the Rio Grande Valley, said Dr. Gaylon Morgan, AgriLife Extension cotton specialist, College Station, but has been slow due to intermittent cool temperatures this year. Dryland fields will need rain before growers commit to planting their cotton crop.

“Planting in 2018 seems later, but that’s just because growers started planting earlier than usual last year due to the warm temperatures,” he said. “Some cotton is up already, but growers without irrigation are waiting for rain.”

Drought conditions continue for other areas of the state, especially West Texas and the upper High Plains and Panhandle, Morgan said.

“Most of the West Texas region didn’t receive any substantial rain and continues to endure extreme drought conditions according to the U.S. drought monitor,” he said. “Luckily, we have until June for rain in those areas to accumulate precipitation, but the lack of moisture is worrying many growers.”

Morgan said rainfall and some snow fell in a majority of the Southern and Central Rolling Plains and these rainfall events provided some reprieve from a very dry fall and winter for the Blacklands of Texas. Unfortunately, much of the Northern Rolling Plains missed this rainfall.

The moisture should help planting conditions as producers statewide prepare to plant more cotton acres than the previous year, he said. Cotton acres were expected to increase almost 4 percent statewide to 7.15 million acres in 2018, according to a National Cotton Council survey.

Some areas are expected to see big jumps in cotton acres, including the Northern Blacklands where a 40 percent increase from 93,000 acres to over 140,000 acres was expected. Other regions will increase acres 8-15 percent, including the Southern Blacklands, Coastal regions, and the Rio Grande Valley, according to survey data.

“Increased interest in cotton among producers reflects the market prices of both cotton and grain prices that are not so good,” he said. “When producers are choosing between making money and losing the least amount possible, they’re going with the best option with current market prices.”

AgriLife Extension district reporters compiled the following:

ROLLING PLAINS: The winter months were dry until the reporting period. Moisture came in the form of rain, sleet and freezing rain with totals reported from 0.3-5 inches. Counties that received more frozen moisture experienced tree damage and power losses. Before the moisture, wheat and pasture conditions were poor to fair. Moisture was still needed to salvage the wheat crop and to fill stock tanks. Pastures and rangeland had an abundant amount of dry or dead forage, which increased wildfire potential to levels that burn bans were issued in some counties. Cattle were being fed supplements on a daily basis and producers looked at downsizing herds due to lack of forage. Calf prices remained high, and ranchers were weaning calves early and sending them to market. Cotton harvest was complete in most areas, however, gins were running full-time trying to get the 2017 crop out of the fields and ginned in a timely manner.

PANHANDLE: Temperatures ranged from the high 70s to the low 20s. Soil moisture was mostly very short. A good general rain was needed throughout the region. High winds and no moisture created high fire danger. The district continued to experience drought. Lack of moisture put a severe strain on cattle in wheat pastures. Stocker cattle were being removed from the wheat and moved to feed yards and other areas with sufficient rainfall to support forage production. Dallam and Hartley counties experienced a few snow flurries but no accumulations. Some producers were stockpiling manure to fertilize corn fields. Field activities should pick up in the coming weeks. Supplemental feeding of cow-calf pairs was very active in recent weeks as forage was in short supply. Some producers moved cows to pastures to begin spring calving in the coming weeks. Lice on cattle were worse than normal this winter, and wide swings in temperatures and dusty conditions continued to create health issues for stocker calves.